JNNURM housing units to be allotted

A total of 1,226 dwellings are ready for allotment

Dwellings for the poor built in the city under the erstwhile Congress government’s urban flagship programme JNNURM, which have been fast deteriorating into ruins, may finally find their redemption.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav convened a meeting with legislators representing various constituencies and officials from Revenue, Housing and GHMC in this regard here on Thursday, and issued necessary instructions to the officials.

A total 10,210 housing units were sanctioned in the year 2007-08 at various locations in Secunderabad, Sanathnagar, Secunderabad Cantonment, Amberpet, Chandrayangutta, Goshamahal, and Malakpet.

Of these, 10,178 units were constructed, and 7,842 were allotted to the beneficiaries. Allotment of 2,336 homes has been pending for various reasons, a statement informed.

Officials informed the minister that a total of 1,226 dwellings are ready for allotment. Mr.Srinivas Yadav has asked the officials to identify beneficiaries for the remaining homes too.

Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, legislators of the corresponding constituencies, Hyderabad District Collector L.Sharman, GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar, and other officials attended the meeting.