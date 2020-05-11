Jiyaguda alone accounts for 25 cases in a day

Authorities of different wings in Jiyaguda of Kulsumpura on western part of Hyderabad were put on high alert as 25 COVID positive cases were reported from that area on Monday.

These cases were among the 79 fresh cases recorded on Monday. A septuagenarian from Kulsumpura police station area died of the virus on Sunday. “He was a retired employee. Four of his family members too were diagnosed with COVID,” officials said.

The 25 new cases are among members of four to five families. Most of them are from Durganagar, Sai Durganagar, Venkateswaranagar and Indiranagar of Kulsumpura. In the septuagenarian’s case, officials believe four of his family members contracted the virus through him.

When a woman from Kulsumpura died of the virus over 10 days ago, officials considered it an isolated instance. A few days later, authorities shut the sabjimandi in that locality. Subsequently, the slaughter house was also shut. Authorities are verifying reports that those who tested positive on Monday went to local shops for buying essentials.