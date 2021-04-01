JITS Karimnagar awarded ‘A’ grade by NAAC

Hyderabad

01 April 2021 19:32 IST

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has awarded ‘A’ grade to Jyothismathi Institute of Technology and Science (JITS) in Karimnagar town.

JITS principal Gattamaneni Laxminarayana Rao, college academic advisor P.K. Vaishali; HoD (artificial intelligence and machine learning department) Jyothi Prabha and training and placement officer Vishwa Prakash Babu said that the college was assessed by a peer team on March 26 and 27.

The NAAC team led by Omkar Singh, Department of Mechanical, Harcourt Butler Technical University, Uttar Pradesh, had verified the infrastructural facilities and quality of teaching and academic activities through interaction with teaching and non-teaching staff, students, parents, alumni, management.

Stating that the NAAC ‘A’ grade to the JITS had boosted the morale of the students and teaching community, the JITS teachers said that the NAAC accreditation would help the students with the arrival of several multinational companies for taking up campus placement drive and offer good packages. Besides, the accreditation would help in funding for the research which would help the students also, they stated. JITS chairman J Sagar Rao and secretary J Sumith Sai appreciated the faculty for the achievement.