Hyderabad

JHPS students excel in CBSE exams

Special Correspondent Hyderabad July 27, 2022 00:52 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 00:52 IST

Jubilee Hills Public School has proved its mettle once again by achieving 100% results in CBSE class 10th exams.

Devang Rastogi and Nehasree Aravapalli stood first with 486 marks while 70% of the students secured above 75% marks.

In the Class 12 results, Prakriti Agarwal topped the school with 474 marks in the commerce stream. More than 90% of students scored above 60% marks, said school principal M. Varalakshmi. JHPS chairman A. Murali Mukund congratulated the students and teachers. Vice-principal P. Kanchana Valli also praised the efforts of students.

