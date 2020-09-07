Jewellery, phones stolen from COVID patients at Gandhi

HYDERABAD

07 September 2020

Hospital officials hand over a few workers to police, step up security

A group of newly-joined workers at Gandhi Hospital were handed over to the police on the charge of stealing jewellery and phones from COVID-19 patients. It was the hospital administration that identified the workers following an inquiry upon receipt of several complaints.

Usually what happens is some patients are rushed to the COVID-designated hospital in unconscious state or critical condition and attendants are not allowed to stay with them. The only means of contact with them is through phone, or when officials pass on information about the patient’s condition.

The stolen mobile phones led to an unexpected problem. Since family members were not able reach the patients through phones, they started to panic about their condition. The issue landed hospital authorities in an embarrassing situation.

Measures taken

Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, M. Raja Rao said that after receiving the complaints, they identified the newly joined workers and handed them over to the police. “We have planned to install some more closed-circuit television cameras and placed security personnel in each floor. They are responsible if there are any further thefts. We are not allowing any valuable items like gold ornaments, money, credit cards, documents, etc when patients get admitted. We hand over the valuables to relatives at the gate and take their signatures,” Dr Raja Rao said.

In some cases, officials are depositing money or jewellery in lockers at the hospital. The Superintendent added that it is unfortunate and inhuman to steal patients’ belongings. “Most of the workers are putting their lives at risk to serve patients. It is painful to know that some of them are doing such inhuman things,” Dr Raja Rao added.