Jeh Aerospace opens facility in Hyderabad 

January 23, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Aerospace and defence manufacturing startup, Jeh Aerospace, opened a facility, scalable up to 1.60 lakh sq.ft. on Tuesday. The facility, inaugurated by Industries and IT Minister, D. Sridhar Babu, will provide manufacturing solutions to the aerospace and defence industry.

Jeh Aerospace will introduce contemporary digital and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, competing with established centres of A&D manufacturing in the United States (U.S.) and Western Europe, the firm said in a press release. Speaking at the launch, the Minister applauded the founders’ commitment to create a state-of-the-art facility that taps into India’s full potential for aerospace and defence manufacturing.

“Our government is resolute in supporting disruptive technologies, particularly in information technology (IT) and critical defence elements, he said, expressing confidence that the facility will not only contribute significantly to economic growth of Telangana but also generate ample employment opportunities.”

Jeh Aerospace had recently secured $2.75 million in seed funding from global venture capital (VC) firm, General Catalyst, and aerospace industry veterans such as former Boeing India President, Pratyush Kumar, and former CEO and MD of Airbus India, Srinivasan Dwarakanath. The startup intends to utilise the funds for building infrastructure, fuel growth and making a world-class team.

Co-founders Vishal Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla said the opening of the facility marks the commencement of a collective journey to redefine the landscape of aerospace manufacturing.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said Jeh Aerospace’s focus on critical accessories and components addresses a pressing need in the industry, solving challenges faced by larger players and mitigating delivery delays that impact economies.

