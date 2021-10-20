Jeevan Reddy warns Revanth and Arvind of police cases if they target KTR

Hyderabad

20 October 2021 20:06 IST

TRS MLA from Armoor A. Jeevan Reddy has warned TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and Nizamabad MP Dharmpuri Arvind that police cases would be filed against them if they continued to target Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao with baseless allegations.

At a press conference here, he said they were nowhere near KTR’s image and stature to criticise him and warned that they would have to face people’s wrath if they continued with their unwarranted criticism.

Ridiculing Mr. Revanth’s challenge for debate with KTR, he said the former was no match to discuss with an educated and sophisticated leader like KTR. “Will he discuss in Telugu, English, Hindi or any other language? Neither has he the skills nor the knowledge and discussing such issues is waste of time,” he said and sarcastically arguing that Revanth may win in blackmailing and not in an issue-based debate.

The TRS MLA also challenged Mr. Arvind to contest against him in Armoor and people would show him his place. Nizamabad people would teach him a lesson if he continued to criticise TRS MLC Kavitha, he said and reminded that he won because of BJP and Congress colluding in Nizamabad with an ulterior motive. “How did a two-time MP and Congress candidate Madhu Yaskhi lost his deposit in Nizamabad if not for the collusion politics,” he asked.

He said the party would move the court against Mr. Arvind for raising drugs issues linking with KTR yet again when there was a stay from the court on the issue. He said the TRS was against ‘Jaganmohan Reddy kind of attacks’ as their leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao never taught them such violent politics. “If we could do we have to attack the party offices of BJP and Congress several times for the loose talk indulged in by their leaders,” he said.