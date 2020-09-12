JEE Main: Telangana girl topper among girls

Chukka Tanuja

Hyderabad

12 September 2020 23:05 IST

Eight 100 percentilers out of 24 from Telangana, and three from AP

Eight students from Telangana and three from Andhra Pradesh were among the 24 candidates who scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main examination, the results of which were declared late on Friday.

The eight students from Telangana include Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy, Deeti Yeshash Chandra, Chukka Tanuja, Morreddigari Likhith Reddy, Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh, Rongala Arun Siddardha, Shiva Krishna Sagi and Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha.

Chukka Tanuja is the topper among girls, and the only girl to have scored 100 percentile.

Advertising

Advertising

The Narayana Group in a statement here said that 20 of its students figured in the top 10 scores apart from taking first ranks in two categories.

In the open category, its students secured 27 in the top 100, and 96 in top 100, including all categories.

Sindhura and Sharani, directors of the group said that Swayam Chube secured all-India first rank in open category by scoring 296 marks. In girl’s category, Tanuja secured top rank among girls in India.

“As many as 27% of students in open category in top 100 belong to Narayana Group,” Dr. P. Sindhura said.

In a separate statement, the Sri Chaitanya institutions said that its student secured first rank in the OBC category, two ranks in the top 10, including 4th and 7th ranks.

Top 17 ranks

Sri Chaitanya academic director Sushma and founder chairman B.S. Rao said that their students secured an impressive top 17 ranks below 100 in open category and 129 ranks below 100 in all categories.

Three from AP

The three from Andhra Pradesh include Landa Jitendra, Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar and Y S S Narasimha Naidu. Students from other States who figured in the 100 percentile list are Chirag Falor, Gurkirat Singh, Laksh Gupta, Nishant Agarwal, Tushar Sethi, Nisarg Chadha, Divyanshu Agarwal, Harshvardhan Agarwal, Swayam Shashank Chube, Akhil Agrawal, Akhil Jain, Parth Dwivedi and R Muhender Raj.

JEE Advanced

Candidates declared qualified for JEE Advanced can register from today on ‘jeeadv.ac.in’ and candidates selected in the JEE Advanced will be eligible for admissions into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

This year the cut-off is 90.37, which is little higher than last year’s cut off of 89.75, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducted the test. Among the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category, the cut-off score is 70.24, while it is 72.88 for OBCs, 50.17 for Scheduled Castes and 39.06 for Scheduled Tribes.

The JEE Main is a computer-based test held twice a year and students have the option to appear both the times and pick up their best score.

About 10.23 lakh students tested their luck this year and among them nearly 5 lakh appeared both the times held online.