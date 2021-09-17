JBIET celebrates graduation day

J.B. Institute of Engineering and Technology (JBIET) celebrated its 10th graduation day where over 500 candidates were presented their graduation certificates.

IIT-Hyderabad director B.S. Murty, who was the chief guest on the occasion, advised the graduates to be enthusiastic about the profession that they choose and work tp the best of their abilities. Recalling A.P.J. Kalam’s book Ignited Minds, he asked the graduates to be the best in whatever they do. Emmanuel Gosula, senior resource development manager, EPAM Systems-Hyderabad, inspired the graduates to innovate and be life-long learners.

J.B. Educational Society secretary J. V. Krishna Rao highlighted the achievements and accomplishments of the institution in research, patents, proposals, training and placements and rankings. He advised the graduates to associate with J.B. Institute of Inventors Association of India, which aims at encouraging and promoting entrepreneurship. Chairman and BoG Koakaluri Enoch and principal P. C. Krishnamachary were among present.