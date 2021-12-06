Jazz brings tombs complex alive

German Ambassador was the cynosure of all eyes

It was a full house at the garden amphitheatre Deccan Park at Quli Qutb Shahi Tombs, which played host to the fourth edition of the Hyderabad International Jazz Festival on Sunday evening. The cynosure of all eyes was German Ambassador Walter J. Lindner, who played the flute along with ‘The Revisit Project’ from New Delhi.

“COVID-19 kept us home. With double vaccination and face masks, it is now possible to meet. Music transcends all boundaries,” said the Ambassador to music aficionados who had gathered for the event. The festival was open to all and had free entry with COVID protocols in place.

Five other bands — from Mumbai, Switzerland, Germany and US — kept the gathering entertained with their music for the festival supported by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, US Consulate General in Hyderabad, Goethe-Zentrum; Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.