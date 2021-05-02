Jawaharnagar TRS corporator held on rape charge

Hyderabad

TRS corporator of Jawaharnagar, Pallapu Ravi, 50, was arrested by the Rachakonda police on Saturday night on charges of rape. He was produced before a magistrate on Sunday, who remanded him to judicial custody.

On Saturday, a 33-year-old domestic help lodged a complaint with Jawaharnagar police alleging that when she was alone in their under construction house site the previous evening, Ravi came there and raped her, the police said.

As per the police, three years ago the victim and her husband purchased a 115 square yards of land parcel from the accused for ₹7.11 lakh. They asked Ravi, who is also a builder, to construct a house for them. However, as locals were troubling the couple, they left the area, and recently they approached the corporator again to finish the construction work for ₹2 lakh and paid ₹50,000 in advance.

“To oversee the construction work, Ravi went to the site. He noticed the victim alone and forced himself on her,” the police said.

Based on her complaint, a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, were registered against Ravi.