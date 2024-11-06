Japan’s Denso, T-Hub to engage with automotive start-ups for advanced mobility solutions 

Japanese auto components major Denso will collaborate with Hyderabad’s well known start-up incubator T-Hub to engage with automotive start-ups for advanced mobility solutions.

“Through T-Hub’s T-Connect platform, Denso will collaborate with a network of India’s innovative automotive start-ups to generate ideas, break down complex challenges and conduct a search for solutions aligned with its vision of next-generation, intelligent automotive technologies,” Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu’s office said on Wednesday after representatives of the Japanese firm and the incubator signed an MoU in his presence.

With a focus on fostering local innovation, Denso will participate in mentorship programmes led by T-Hub, where its leadership will share insights on global industry trends while gaining fresh perspectives from Indian entrepreneurs exploring pioneering solutions, it said.

Telangana is emerging as a key player in India’s automotive industry, backed by substantial investments and a robust, innovation-driven ecosystem, the Minister said, describing the partnership as a significant milestone that reaffirms the State’s commitment to become a leading centre for automotive and sustainable technology innovation. The State boasts of a strong presence of automotive design, semiconductor, and sensor engineering companies, which are vital for fostering the growth of the automotive industry. With companies like Mahindra and Mahindra, Bharat Forge, Exide and Amara Raja Batteries establishing advanced manufacturing facilities, “we are transforming Telangana into a hub for both traditional automotive components and cutting-edge electric vehicle technologies,” Mr. Sridhar Babu said. T-Hub CEO Sujit Jagirdar and Denso International India CEO Yasuhiro Iida, Director Eiji Sobue, vice-presidents Naveen Verma and Tomonori Inoue participated in the MoU signing.

The partnership with Denso is another step in T-Hub’s journey to build a world-class automotive innovation hub in Telangana, Mr. Jagirdar said. “We look forward to engaging with start-ups aligned with our vision for a sustainable and intelligent future in mobility. Our support will include access to R&D resources and technical expertise, empowering these start-ups to scale successfully,” Mr. Iida said.

Denso will sponsor T-Hub’s hackathons and innovation challenges, focusing on crucial areas such as Artificial Intelligence, ADAS, Electrification, and V2X communication, he said.