Japanese venture capital firm joins hands with IIT-Hyderabad

Aimed at boosting entrepreneurship

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 06, 2022 18:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) and Beyond Next Ventures India (BNVI), Bengaluru, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, have joined hands to extend academia and industry cooperation.

This IITH-BNVI collaboration is expected to usher in a new wave of innovations at IIT-H by investing and mentoring entrepreneurial ideas emerging from the IIT-H startup community to go from ideas to markets.

“The collaborations between the two countries are broader and more diverse, where startups and their ecosystems are the emerging key factors. I strongly support BNVI’s philosophy about open innovation to foster social innovation from early-stage technologies in laboratories. Such a philosophy is very important to utilise the academic-research outcomes better and more for solving the real-world problems in both countries and even beyond,” said IIT-H director B.S. Murty.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“IIT-Hyderabad has a strong and broad start-up ecosystem, including multiple incubation centres, entrepreneurship curriculums, and student organisations. The collaboration with BNVI will further increase the thrust of the startup ecosystem,” said IIT-H associate faculty Kotaro Kataoka.

“ We have been investing in India for the last two years, and it gives us immense pleasure to begin this new journey with IITH, which has invention and innovation as its core ethos,” said Tsuyoshi Ito, CEO, BNVI,.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app