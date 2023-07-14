Japanese firms Daifuku, Nicomac Taikisha to invest ₹575 crore on facilities in Chandanvelly 

July 14, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Japanese firms Daifuku and Nicomac Taikisha broke ground on Friday for a factory each in Chandanvelly, near here.

The facilities will entail an investment of ₹575 crore by the firms, generate 1,600-2,000 direct jobs and at least 4,000 indirect jobs, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said at the ground breaking ceremony.

Daifuku is a leading provider of automated material handling technology and solutions globally. Taikisha, which has acquired Nicomac Cleanrooms, is a 110-year-old engineering firm and a pioneer in setting up cleanrooms and HVAC for electronic devices, lithium-ion battery manufacturing, food industry (hydroponic farming), the Minister’s office said in a release on the programme in which elected representatives, government officials, leadership of the firms and Consul General of Japan in Chennai Masayuki Taga participated.

Hailing the development achieved by Japan and the country emerging as a formidable economic power, even in the face of various challenges, Mr. Rao said that Telangana is keen to host more Japanese companies and even a cluster for the firms. He thanked the management of Daifuku Intralogistics India and Nicomac Taikisha Cleanrooms for choosing Telangana over other options.

The Minister also appreciated Daifuku for adopting an ITI in Vikarabad, thereby ensuring training and job opportunities for the youth. Chandanvelly and Sitapur, where several leading global firms have decided to set up their facilities, are poised to emerge as one of the most important industrial clusters in Telangana.