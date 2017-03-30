Japan visa application centre in Hyderabad

The Consulate General of Japan in Chennai has introduced a new facility to invite more foreign visitors to Japan by launching Japan Visa Application Centres in multiple cities with effect from March 31.

Those applying for visa to enter Japan have the option to approach directly the visa counter in the Consulate General in Chennai or any of the visa application centres opened in Chennai, Hyderabad, Puducherry, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The centres are managed by Visa Processing Agency, VFS Global Services Pvt. Ltd. For details one may visit www.vfsglobal.com /japan/india

The centres will be open from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday except on holidays. The Centre in Hyderabad is located at 203, Maheshwari Mayank Plaza, Greenlands, Ameerpet.

For enquiries on services provided by the VFS Global Services Pvt. Ltd., one may call 022-6786-6016, info.jpchennai @vfshelpline.com.

A release said that those applying for a Diplomatic/official visa or visa with a diplomatic/official passport and other cases which require special attention on humanitarian grounds need to apply for their visa at the visa counter in Chennai office only.