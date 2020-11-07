Hyderabad

Jangoan deputy EE in ACB net

Staff Reporter Hyderabad 07 November 2020 23:27 IST
Updated: 07 November 2020 23:27 IST

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday arrested a deputy executive engineer with the I&CAD department of Jangaon sub-division for demanding and accepting bribe for an official favour.

Ch. Ravinder Reddy was caught red-handed in his chambers while accepting ₹50,000 from Guguloth Komurelli, a contractor from Kusunbai Thanda of Raghunathpalli mandal in the district.

“He took bribe to process the work of M-Books and bills pertaining to restoration work of Jellivarikunta Cheruvu and Ghori Mallannakunta Cheruvu executed by Komurelli under Mission Kakatiya phase-IV and forward them to the Executive Engineer, Jangaon, for sanction of bill amount,” the ACB officials said.

Advertising
Advertising

Reddy was produced before Special Judge for ACB cases, Hyderabad.

Comments
More In Hyderabad
Read more...