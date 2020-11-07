Jangoan deputy EE in ACB net

Hyderabad

07 November 2020 23:27 IST

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday arrested a deputy executive engineer with the I&CAD department of Jangaon sub-division for demanding and accepting bribe for an official favour.

Ch. Ravinder Reddy was caught red-handed in his chambers while accepting ₹50,000 from Guguloth Komurelli, a contractor from Kusunbai Thanda of Raghunathpalli mandal in the district.

“He took bribe to process the work of M-Books and bills pertaining to restoration work of Jellivarikunta Cheruvu and Ghori Mallannakunta Cheruvu executed by Komurelli under Mission Kakatiya phase-IV and forward them to the Executive Engineer, Jangaon, for sanction of bill amount,” the ACB officials said.

Reddy was produced before Special Judge for ACB cases, Hyderabad.