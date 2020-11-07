Hyderabad

Jangoan deputy EE in ACB net

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday arrested a deputy executive engineer with the I&CAD department of Jangaon sub-division for demanding and accepting bribe for an official favour.

Ch. Ravinder Reddy was caught red-handed in his chambers while accepting ₹50,000 from Guguloth Komurelli, a contractor from Kusunbai Thanda of Raghunathpalli mandal in the district.

“He took bribe to process the work of M-Books and bills pertaining to restoration work of Jellivarikunta Cheruvu and Ghori Mallannakunta Cheruvu executed by Komurelli under Mission Kakatiya phase-IV and forward them to the Executive Engineer, Jangaon, for sanction of bill amount,” the ACB officials said.

Reddy was produced before Special Judge for ACB cases, Hyderabad.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 7, 2020 11:28:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/jangoan-deputy-ee-in-acb-net/article33049320.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY