Janatha Clinics to counter quackery in rural Telangana

May 30, 2022 23:58 IST

On the fifth anniversary of Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) on Sunday, members launched Janatha Clinics as a counter measure to quackery in rural Telangana. The first such clinic would start functioning in a few days, on a pilot project basis.

Association members have also said it will provide employment to qualified doctors with MBBS degree, as they will be mobilised for rural areas.

HRDA president K. Mahesh Kumar said quacks or unqualified medical practitioners use steroids and painkillers arbitrarily. “This could bring down immunity of patients, cause hormonal imbalance, or serious health complications. Our initiative is an alternative to quacks,” he said.

He added that doctors with MBBS degree hesitate to start practice due to lack of sufficient resources to establish a clinic, issues with accommodation, preparation for post graduation (PG) course or have reservations about attending all medical issues.

“Besides setting up a clinic, we will train young doctors in basic emergency situations, provide accommodation, material to prepare for PG entrance tests. We request corporate companies to provide us with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds since our initiative is to take quality healthcare to rural Telangana and save public health,” said Dr Mahesh Kumar.