Jana’s voice much needed in Assembly: Congress

NALGONDA

15 April 2021 00:12 IST

All India Congress Committee in-charge for Telangana and Member of Parliament from Virudhunagar, Manickam Tagore on Wednesday said Congress victory in Nagarjunasagar by poll is more necessary than ever “to stop Telangana moving towards an autocratic rule.”

“Jana Reddy, the senior-most Congressman in Telangana, a pillar of strength, and the voice of Telangana, should be present in the Assembly. His voice is needed,” he said.

Addressing press persons in Nalgonda town, along with Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, he said the Congress party perceives the bypoll as an opportunity “to strengthen the real voice of the Opposition and not merely winning an MLA seat.”

He alleged that the ruling TRS party is spending money and distributing liquor to win the election - but expressed confidence that voters would exercise the right choice on April 17.

‘Accepting defeat’

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venkat Reddy said the Chief Minister addressing a public meeting in Haliya for the second time, despite the situation of COVID-19 second wave, is like accepting defeat.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy, recalling the Chief Minister’s ‘Thanksgiving meet’ in February in which he described a group of protesters “dogs like you”, said the incident was hurtful of tribals. And citing recent episodes, he said Dalit sarpanches in Nagarjunasagar constituency were also subjected to excesses. He reiterated his suggestions to the Election Commission of India, to remove non-locals from the constituency and provide central police force bandobust during elections and at checkposts.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy also described the Chief Minister’s public meet in Haliya, in the wake of COVID-19 situation, as “irresponsible, most unfortunate and prioritising politics over public health.”