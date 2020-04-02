Jan Dhan account holders urged not to crowd banks

Banks have drawn up a schedule based on the last digit of account numbers of women PMJDY (Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana) account holders to make the withdrawal of Covid-19 relief sum, announced by government, easier for them in the first few days beginning April 3.

Under the schedule, prepared as a measure to maintain social distancing and orderly withdrawal, beneficiaries with account numbers ending with 0 or 1 will be asked to visit branches on April 3, account numbers with last digits 2 or 3 on April 4, last digits 4 or 5 on April 7, last digits 6 or 7 on April 8, and last digits 8 or 9 on April 9.

The State Level Bankers’ Committee, Telangana, has appealed to all the women PMJDY account holders to approach the CSP/BC/ATM/bank only on the day specified. After April 9, the beneficiaries may go on any day as per the normal banking hours. The credit into the account would be advised through text message (SMS) by respective the banks.

For women PMJDY account holders the Central government, as part of the Covid-19 relief package, announced ₹500 each will be paid to them for next three months.

Bank holidays

The schedule is nationwide. April 6 does not figure in the list since it is a bank holiday in some States. Since banks in Telangana will function, the women PMJDY account holders with account number ending with 0, 1, 2 and 3 can visit the branches, sources said.

The customer rush at branches is expected to continue for sometime as banks will be closed on April 10 (Good Friday), April 11 (second Saturday), April 12 (Sunday) and April 14 (Ambedkar Jayanti). April 13 is a holiday in some States, but banks in Telangana will function, the sources said.