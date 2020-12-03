Jammikunta makes it to top 10 best police stations

With a people-friendly look, it has a play area, expansive lawns, and flowering and fruit-bearing trees

Jammikunta police station in remote Karimnagar district has made it to the top 10 best performing police stations in the country this year in a survey conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This is the third police station in Telangana and second in Karimnagar district, which has figured among the top 10 since 2017.

Last year, Choppadandi was ranked eight in the country, while in 2017, Punjagutta police station in Hyderabad Commissionerate was the second best.

A modern and people-friendly appearance with conveniences like play area, expansive lawns, and flowering and fruit-bearing trees was what earned the police station the recognition. ‘For You, With You Always’ is embossed on the façade of the police station building, which was modernised in August 2017. It is also a child-friendly and disabled-friendly police station.

Speaking to The Hindu, Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said that bagging the award for the second consecutive year would definitely boost the morale of the police personnel.

“We achieved it only because of the commitment, consistent hard work of staff and of course support from the general public,” he said.

He also said that better service delivery, prevention and detection of crime, safety of women and weaker sections, and tracing the missing persons were some of the attributes, which rewarded the police station.

A team from MHA visited the PS under ‘challenging circumstances’ due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and conducted the survey. “Apart from service delivery and working pattern of men, the survey team also focused on the physical fitness of police personnel, people-friendly atmosphere and maintenance of the premises,” the Commissioner said, adding that the team took feedback from the petitioners and citizens.

He said that more than 300 villages and hamlets falling under the Jammikunta police station limits are under electronic surveillance and all CCTV cameras in the town integrated to the police station.

“Everyday at 7 a.m., the national anthem is played at the junction in the town drawing the attention of residents and passers-by,” Mr. Reddy said.