Jamiat Ahle Hadees urges closure of mosques for 21 days

The Salafi Muslim organisation Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hyderabad-Secunderabad has urged the managing committees of its mosques to temporarily halt congregational prayers for the next 21 days on account of COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking to The Hindu, Jamiat president Shafeeq Alam Khan Jamai said that a letter has been sent by the general secretary to managing committees of several mosques explaining the rationale behind the appeal. The letter also touches upon the increase in COVID-19 positive cases, and underscores the importance of preventive measures.
“At least 10 mosques have been closed today. In the next few days, more will follow suit. This has been done to keep everyone safe. There is a need to be more aware of what is happening, and it is important to take all precautions to keep coronavirus at bay,” he said.
Apart from urging mosque managing committees to temporarily suspend prayers in masjids, it also requests committees and congregants to offer the five prayers — Fajr, Zohar, Asr, Maghrib and Isha — at home for the next three weeks. On Fridays, instead of congregations being organised in mosques, offering Zohar prayers at home has been recommended.
However, azaan, the call to prayer, will continue in all mosques.
