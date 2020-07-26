Jamia Nizamia: no sheep skin donation for Bakrid

For the first time in its history, city-based Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia will not accept the thousands of sheep skin donations that come its way during Eid-al-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid.

The move is a part of the Nizamia’s COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The Islamic seminary on Saturday issued a note to its donors and, those who collect sheep skin and send it to the Nizamia, asking them to halt the activity.

“The circumstances created due to coronavirus are clear for everybody to see. In light of this, it has been decided to stop the annual collection of skin of the sacrificial animal,” an excerpt from the note said.

A senior faculty member of the Nizamia confirmed the development and stated that the Jamia Nizamia’s Council has taken the decision.

“Annually, people would donate between 25,000 and 30,000 skins, at times more. The donations to the Jamia Nizamia, as compared to any other organisation, were the highest. This is the first time in history that we have halted donation acceptance,” said Maulana Anwar Ahmed.

Every Bakrid, Muslims would donate the skin of the sacrificed animal to the Jamia Nizamia at neighbourhood mosques, or give them to personnel appointed by it. The skins would then be used for fund raising.