Jamaat returnees proving ‘tough nut’

Telangana police are going through one of their hardest days, as the pressure to find and isolate the Markaz attendees is rising with little cooperation from them.

Several police officers revealed how the families of returnees are refusing to reveal their travel details.

In one case, a family of 17 members in North Telangana refused to admit that one of them had attended the Markaz prayers in Delhi and even did not reveal any details about their primary and secondary contacts.

The family also gave police a tough time while leaving the house and moving to a quarantine facility, using the safety of ‘valuables’ at house as an excuse.

“They are tough nuts to crack. Not many came forward by themselves to get tested or even inform us about their travel,” a senior police officer told The Hindu, adding that there are at least 1,400 from Telangana, who were part of the congregation.

Despite police tracing them across the State, they were resistant, with many of them flatly refusing to acknowledge that they participated at Markaz, and even insisting they are healthy enough to not get the virus, he said.

“There is a dangerous lack of seriousness on the part of many Jamaat members. Our task to trace them is akin to searching a needle from a haystack,” said another officer.

He said that had the TJ attendees showed up voluntarily and disclosed their travel history, it would have been much easier for them to isolate them, find their primary and secondary contacts and send their swabs for tests.

But, police were forced to analyse their call records to understand their movement after they returned from Delhi, as many were hiding the information. “The utter disregard for community help by a section of population has jeopardised the State’s effort in containing the virus in its nascent stage. The demographic density of hotspots has proved to be a real challenge as near blood relatives have turned hostile to voluntarily go for screening,” he said.

“These people are deliberately giving incorrect information about the size of their families, travel history, and their relatives,” the top police officer added.