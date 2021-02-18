Jamaat-e-Islami Hind to launch drive against domestic violence

HYDERABAD

The women’s wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, a socio-religious organisation, on Wednesday said that they would embark on a drive to inculcate family values, underscore shared values, and develop methods to deal with issues like domestic violence.

The organisation will organise grassroots-level programmes such as corner meetings, family meetings, interfaith dialogues, webinars, panel discussions, and family counselling, among other initiatives.

At a press conference, JIH members said that a National Commission for Women report has indicated that there has been a rise in domestic violence during the COVID lockdown. They also stated that other studies and survey suggest that there has been a spike in domestic violence and that cases have reached a 10-year high.

The organisation plans to send a letter to community leaders and imams of mosques and mosque managing committees to make them aware of the initiatives.