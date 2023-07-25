Jalagam Venkat Rao’s supporters celebrate High Court verdict

July 25, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Followers of BRS leader and former Kothagudem MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao on Tuesday celebrated the Telangana High Court verdict setting aside the election of Vanama Venkateshwara Rao as MLA from the Kothagudem constituency in 2018.

The jubilant supporters of Mr Venkat Rao went into raptures as they burst crackers and distributed sweets in Kothagudem, welcoming the High Court verdict.

They hailed the verdict that declared Mr Venkat Rao as the returned candidate for the Kothagudem Assembly constituency with effect from December 12, 2018.

According to reports, similar celebrations were held in Sujathanagar, Palvancha and other places in the district.

Mr Venkat Rao had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election against Mr Venkateshwara Rao, the then Congress nominee, from Kothagudem on the TRS (now BRS) ticket in 2018.

Mr Venkat Rao lost the election by a slender margin of 4,139 votes. He eventually filed a plea in the court challenging the election of Mr Venkateshwara Rao for furnishing ‘false information’ in the election affidavit.

It may be mentioned that Mr Vanama Venkateshwara Rao, subsequently, quit the Congress and joined the TRS (now BRS) in March 2019.