Hyderabad

Jala Deeksha on World Adivasi Day tomorrow

The Adivasi Sankshema Parishad, the Adivasi Konda Reddi Sangham and the Adivasi Nayakpodu Seva Sangham have resolved to hold a Jala Deeksha in Bhadrachalam on the occasion of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on August 9 to press for a charter of demands, including strict implementation of laws that safeguard the rights of Adivasis.

The charter of demands includes empowering Adivasis in the true spirit of the constitutional provisions, implementing “Adivasi Bandhu” scheme to ensure economic empowerment and social justice.

Meanwhile, various other Adivasi organisations have lined up a string of programmes including rallies and meetings to mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on Monday.


Comments
