‘Jaipal Reddy was the architect of Telangana formation’

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy and other party leaders paying tributes to former Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy on his second death anniversary in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

28 July 2021 22:06 IST

Revanth Reddy recalls former Union minister’s contribution on his second death anniversary

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy termed the late S. Jaipal Reddy as the architect of Telangana formation, who impressed upon Sonia Gandhi the need to fulfil the promise made to the people.

‘It was Mr. Jaipal Reddy who played a crucial role in ensuring that Hyderabad and its resources remained with Telangana when the new State was being carved out. He is a gentleman who never claimed his contribution, but political circles realise how important his role was,” Mr. Revanth Reddy said after visiting Mr. Jaipal Reddy’s memorial, marking his second death anniversary.

Mr. Jaipal Reddy’s name definitely figures in the great political figures of Telangana after P.V. Narasimha Rao, he said, recalling in his 50-year political career he was never tainted with any corruption charges despite holding high offices in the country. Hyderabad Metro Rail was his contribution to the city and the Kalwakurthy project that benefits Mahabubnagar district.

Political leaders cutting across party lines visited the memorial and paid their respects. Those who paid their respects included senior Congress leaders Jana Reddy, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Ponnam Prabhakar, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Shabbir Ali, TRS Leader Gutha Sukhender Reddy, who recalled his contribution and also their fond association.

They said Mr. Jaipal Reddy left an indelible mark, values and ethics on the society and his life is worth emulating by all the politicians in the country. Mr. Jaipal Reddy’s wife S. Lakshmi Reddy, his two sons — Arvind and Anand Reddy, family members, relatives also visited his memorial. His thoughts and ideas were penned in Ten Ideologies: The Great Asymmetry between Agrarianism and Industrialism. The Hindi version of the book was released on the eve of his second death anniversary.