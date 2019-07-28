Reactions to Jaipal Reddy’s death | A tireless champion of the vulnerable and marginalised sections, says Venkaiah Naidu

Following the demise of senior Congress leader and former Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy, the country's leading politicians paid tribute to Mr. Reddy.

He was an outstanding Parliamentarian: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed his condolences at the death of Jaipal Reddy. He recalled Reddy's services to the country as an outstanding Parliamentarian and Union Minister. He was the first leader from southern States to have been selected as outstanding Parliamentarian in 1998.

A thinking person’s politician: President

President of India Ram Nath Kovind referred to Mr. Reddy as a thinking person’s politician and an outstanding parliamentarian.

"Sorry to hear of the passing of Shri S. Jaipal Reddy, former Union Minister. He was a thinking person’s politician and an outstanding parliamentarian. My condolences to his family and many associates," Mr. Kovind said in his Twitter message.

An effective administrator, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Jaipal Reddy was an effective administrator.

"Shri Jaipal Reddy had years of experience in public life. He was respected as an articulate speaker and effective administrator. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this hour of grief," Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter.

We lost a deep scholar: P. Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram recollected the passion and scholarship of Mr. Reddy in his speeches.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of veteran Congress leader Shri Jaipal Reddy garu," Mr. Chidambaram wrote on Twitter. "Behind every word that he spoke or wrote, there was deep scholarship and a passion that was remarkable."

A personal and political loss: Gutha Sukender Reddy

Jaipal Reddy's death, for me, is a personal and political loss to bear. A knowledge treasure, his unflinching determination made him a leader from galli to Delhi. He has been an inspiration to many leaders like me.

Crucial in conveying the problems of Telangana to the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he was utterly resolute for the separate State.

- Three-time MP from Nalgonda and Farmers' Coordination Committee Chairman, Gutha Sukender Reddy.

(Mr. Jaipal Reddy represented Miryalaguda Lok Sabha constituency in Nalgonda between 2004-2009, during which he was Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Culture, Urban Development and also Vice President, Parliamentary Forum on Water Conservation & Management.)

Telangana Congress in tears: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy offered condolences over demise of S. Jaipal Reddy, from Huzurnagar in Suryapet.

"Telangana Congress is in tears. Honest and sincere, he is rare among politicians. We lost a good leader," he said.

Most dignified, well-read man: Jairam Ramesh

A dignified and well red man who was a Nehruvian to the core: this is how economist and MP Jairam Ramesh described Jaipal Reddy.

"Jaipal Reddygaru was one of the most decent, dignified, well-read and learned men in Indian public life," Mr. Ramesh wrote on Twitter. "He was an outstanding Parliamentarian with a fine sense of humour and repartee. I knew him very well and we would spend long hours talking of everything under the sun going beyond politics and politicians. He was a Nehruvian to the core and was also a great admirer of Rajaji. I pay tribute to this fine human being."

A tireless champion of the vulnerable and marginalised sections: Naidu

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu condoled the demise of S. Jaipal Reddy while recalling the former Union Minister’s “razor sharp intellect” and “biting wit”. Naidu said Reddy was his close friend of four decades and they used to sit next to each other in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

“An exemplary orator, he was conferred ‘Outstanding Parliamentarian Award’ in 1998. With his razor sharp intellect and biting wit, he was also a powerful spokesperson of the party to which he belonged,” the vice president said in his message.

Reddy, the Vice President said, was known for cherishing and upholding democratic values. “A tireless champion of the vulnerable and marginalised sections, his absence will be profoundly felt,” Naidu said.

An outstanding parliamentarian: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conveyed his condolences on Mr. Reddy's death.

"I’m sorry to hear about the sad demise of former Union Minister & veteran Congress leader Shri Jaipal Reddy Garu. An outstanding parliamentarian, great son of Telangana, he dedicated his entire life towards public service. My deepest condolences to his family & friends," Mr. Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

I had the privilege of knowing Reddy Ji for many decades: Maharashtra Governor

Maharashtra Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao offered his condolences over the demise of Jaipal Reddy.

Governor Rao said Reddy was one of the outstanding parliamentarians from Telangana who dominated the national political discourse for nearly two decades.

“An excellent administrator and gifted speaker, Jaipal Reddy held various ministerial portfolios during his long and illustrious political career. I had the privilege of knowing Jaipal Reddy Ji for many decades, both of us being alumni of the Osmania University,” Rao said.

“Despite our ideological differences, I had the highest regard for him. In his demise, Telangana has lost a dedicated public servant,” he said.