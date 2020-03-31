Jail inmates manufacture sanitiser

The 150 inmates of Adilabad District Jail, who are manufacturing hand sanitisers and masks, the two things which are in great demand given the COVID-19 pandemic threat everywhere, have proved that even jail birds can be useful to society.

“We have made the sanitiser as per World Health Organisation norms and are selling it at ₹ 50 apiece which is also in tune with its recommendation on pricing,” observed Deputy Jail Superintendent R. Shobhan Babu who, holding a Masters degree in Organic Chemistry, is guiding the prisoners in the effort. Tuesday was the first day when the authorities set up a makeshift shop at Ambedkar chowk to sell their simple yet atractively packaged product, aptly named ‘My Nation Hand Sanitiser’.

The officials looking after the manufacture were trained at a unit in Hyderabad before starting the venture in the District jail. “The jail has a capacity to manufacture 4,000 sanitiser bottles of 100 ml every day, Mr. Shobhan Babu added.

The jail authorities appealed to NGOs and other philanthropists to purchase their product and distribute it with the ration and other aid they are giving to the needy. “This should also form an essential component of the aid package,” the Deputy Jail Superintendent asserted.