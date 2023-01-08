ADVERTISEMENT

Jagtial district secures second rank in 3 star category under SSG

January 08, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

Jagtial district secured second rank in 3 star category of Delta Achievement under Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG)-2023 in the entire country in December 2022. An announcement to this effect was made by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, through its official Twitter handle, district officials said on Saturday. The district made significant strides in implementing the SSG and achieved this distinction based on its performance across the whole gamut of the programme components, sources said. It may be mentioned that Rajanna Sircilla district was adjudged as the top performing district in 4 star category under SSG-2023 in the country during November 2022. The main objective of the monthly rankings is to promote competitive excellence and make SSG more participative.

