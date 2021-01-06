Jagga Reddy warns of dharna with one lakh people

Hyderabad

06 January 2021 23:07 IST

Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has warned the government that he would sit on a protest with one lakh people at the Ambedkar stadium in Sangareddy on January 30 if the government doesn’t fulfil the promises made during the Assembly elections.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that the government has failed on its promises like giving unemployment allowance, free education from KG to PG, proper implementation of Aarogyasri, farm loan waiver, filling up of all the vacancies, and pension to those who completed 57 years of age, among others.

Mr. Reddy said that it has been two years since the TRS government was voted to power again and it concentrated only on elections, not promises. “All the MLAs including those from the TRS are under tremendous pressure to perform.”

“Development is seen only in Siddipet, Gajwel and Sircilla constituencies at the cost of entire Telangana. What do we tell our voters when they demand similar development,” he asked and said all the TRS MLAs too, were in defensive mode now when similar questions were being raised by their voters.

He claimed that the link between public representatives and people were on the verge of collapsing due to the policies of the government while the Chief Minister doesn’t give time to public representatives.