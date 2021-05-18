Jagga Reddy wants to felicitate CM

Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has offered to felicitate the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning the medical college in Sangareddy for which he was fighting for the last several years.

At a press conference here, he said medical college was his dream and raised the issue several times in the Assembly to bring pressure on the government. In fact, in the last Assembly sessions he went on foot to the Assembly holding placards along with his daughter on the same demand.

“There is nothing political in if I want to felicitate the CM as a local MLA,” he said adding that he would continue to fight against the TRS on other issues. Mr. Reddy said the college should be established in the lands already identified for the college and the government should allocate ₹,1000 crore for it.

He said he would not mind even if his name is not mentioned on the foundation stone as long as the college is established at the earliest. This was a satisfying moment for him as the IIT-Hyderabad too was established when he was the MLA. The IIT changed the face of Sangareddy and hoped medical college too will push up development.

The medical college and the attached hospital will serve people of about 10 constituencies and people coming from Karnataka.