Jagga Reddy ‘unhappy’

Hyderabad

24 December 2020 23:56 IST

Sangareddy MLA and senior Congress leader T Jayaprakash Reddy has expressed displeasure that his name was not included in the top contenders for the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief post despite his seniority and services to the party when it was down.

Though he was unhappy that the AICC incharge has not recognised his services, Mr. Reddy said he would abide by the decision taken by AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, given his loyalty to the party and the Gandhi family. He hoped that Ms Gandhi would take a decision that would not lead to a split in the party.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy reminded the huge public meeting he conducted in Sangareddy spending huge money wherein Mr. Rahul Gandhu participated. He said he conducted the meeting on the request of Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy when the party was in trouble. Mr. Tagore should have considered my name as well and found out with the seniors on my capabilities. “However, it is painful that the high command had not discussed my name for TPCC chief post,” he said.

