Jagga Reddy to stage dharna in front of Pragati Bhavan

‘UPA government waived farm loans’

Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has threatened to sit on a dharna in front of Pragathi Bhavan seeking fulfilment of assurances given by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao before the 2018 elections.

“I will sit on a dharna for one day and I hope the police will give me permission as they are doing for the programmes of the Telangana Rashhtra Samiti (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” he said at a press conference here.

He wanted the Chief Minister to give straight answers on his promises including unemployment dole of ₹3,016 per month, farm loan waiver up to ₹1 lakh at one go, interest free loans to the Self Help Groups and regularisation of plots and buildings in the panchyat layouts under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). “None of these promises is fulfilled and it means nothing but deceiving people,” he said.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said the UPA government had waived farm loans at one go as promised by Sonia Gandhi in 2004 and it was the Congress that introduced Arogyasri scheme and fee reimbursement scheme that had benefited millions of people.

All these schemes were now almost defunct and that was the contribution of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Telangana, he said. The one lakh farm loan had now increased to ₹2 lakh with interest because the TRS government has failed to honour its own promise.