Jagga Reddy says he will not criticise KCR

We have to make requests to get things done, says Congress MLA

Even while the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), led by its president A. Revanth Reddy, has been making all efforts to take the fight against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to his doorstep by holding a protest meeting at Gajwel recently, there appear to be differences within the Congress with some senior leaders taking a variant stand.

Exemplifying the differences within the party were the comments made by TPCC working president and Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy on Friday night at a public gathering in the district headquarters town. The senior Congress leader has been regularly organising annual Dasara celebrations at the Stadium grounds, the celebrations were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

“I will not criticise Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for the next two years, though we have fought in the past. If we wish to have development in the constituency we have to make requests and get the things done. See how we got the medical college. We can get other development works in the constituency, in a similar way. I am also working on house sites for the poor. Be patient, we will get all development works completed,” said Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy while addressing a huge gathering at the stadium grounds. He has also referred to establishment of IITH and agriculture engineering college in the district.

Significantly, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy has always been highly critical of Minister of Finance T. Harish Rao while sparing TRS working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

The recent comments by Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy have not come as a surprise to many as he was openly critical about the appointment of Mr. Revanth Reddy to the post of TPCC president, which he had aspired for.