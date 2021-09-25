Jagga Reddy regrets over comments on Revanth

Hyderabad

25 September 2021 20:02 IST

‘Some communication gap has led to those outbursts’

TPCC working president and Sangareddy MLA Jayaprakash Reddy, on Saturday, regretted his outburst against TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and said that it was not fair on his part to go to the media on the differences within the party.

He said he doesn’t find any fault with Mr. Revanth Reddy’s behaviour and some communication gap has led to those outbursts. He added that Revanth was like a brother to him and the cadre should not get confused over small differences. “I had a discussion with the party observers and the issue is settled,” he said, asking the cadre to forget it and move ahead.

At the Assembly premises on Friday, Mr. Reddy caught everyone’s surprise by lashing out at Mr. Revanth Reddy accusing him of treading his own path in the party and ignoring the seniors. He also alleged that the seniors were not informed of the TPCC chief’s visit to their constituencies or districts and they felt insulted.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of working presidents and senior leaders with AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore, N.S. Bose Raju and Sreenivasan Krishnan, discussed the controversial remarks and asked him to air his views on party platforms and not the media.

Later, speaking to reporters, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud dismissed the rumours that the party had warned Mr. Reddy. He said Mr. Reddy explained the circumstances in which the comments were made to put an end to the episode.