Jagga Reddy pitches himself for PCC president’s post

Senior Congress leader and Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy said he would soon visit New Delhi to meet AICC ad-hoc president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and formally present his case for Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president’s post, whenever the incumbent N. Uttam Kumar Reddy is replaced.

In an informal chat with mediapersons here on Thursday, he said he had sent his bio-data to Ms. Sonia Gandhi by post with a request to consider him for TPCC president’s post whenever there was a change in the leadership. Mr. Reddy said he had the “medicine” to bring the Congress party to power in Telangana and would prove his mettle if given a chance as the PCC president.

The three-time legislator from Sangareddy said he would bring the party to power without expecting anything (post) in return. Stating that there was no future for the Congress party without Ms. Sonia Gandhi and Mr. Rahul Gandhi, he said the party has higher internal democracy than any other political outfit in the country. However, in parties like Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), nobody could question the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Reiterating his claim for the PCC president’s post, he said nobody could act as a dictator in the Congress party and the leadership would have powers to remove anyone who would act above the party interests even if he/she becomes Chief Minister. “I am asking for PCC chief’s post only for the betterment of Telangana people and the Congress party,” he added.