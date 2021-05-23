Jagga Reddy donates 3 ambulances to Gandhi Bhavan

Free services will be available in the 50 km range from city

Telangana Congress made available three free ambulances at Gandhi Bhavan from Sunday to help COVID patients.

The ambulances donated by Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy were flagged off by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy in the presence of TPCC working president Kusum Kumar, former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah and Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy’s daughter Jaya Reddy.

Mr. Jagga Reddy said the ambulances were donated on the call given by AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to support the corona patients in the country. People can reach the helpline desk at Gandhi Bhavan on 040-24601254 and services would be available in the 50 km range from the city. He had spent ₹20 lakh for the ambulances.

The TPCC president appreciated Mr. Jagga Reddy for the financial assistance and asked other public representatives to respond in a similar manner to help COVID patients. He said the State government was lenient on ‘fleecing’ by private hospitals despite Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s assurance.

He added that rural areas were in danger of virus spread and the government should speed up testing. He wondered why the RTPCR machines that don’t cost much were not provided at the district hospitals for faster testing.

The TPCC president reiterated his demand for inclusion of corona treatment under Aarogyasri so that poor people can get free treatment. He said the neighbouring AP and Maharashtra had already made treatment free for corona.

Mr. Lakshmaiah alleged that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister KCR had failed in dealing with the pandemic. “While Modi has simply shifted the onus on State governments, KCR has played with the lives of people ignoring the warnings and suggestions by opposition parties.”