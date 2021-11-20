Jagga Reddy condemns remarks against Naidu’s family

Hyderabad

20 November 2021 20:39 IST

‘YSR never indulged in such behaviour’

Sangareddy legislator and TPCC working president Jayaprakash Reddy expressed serious concern over targeting the family members of former AP CM N. Chandrababu Naidu in the AP Assembly and said that Telangana Assembly is more decent in its functioning.

Sharing his views with reporters here on Saturday, he said that it was sad to see a senior politician who served as the Chief Minister being humiliated. Such incidents were not seen in combined Andhra Pradesh and there was always a check on such behaviour by seasoned politicians. In one of the incidents, late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy himself asked the Speaker to remove the remarks from the record after expressing his apology.

Mr. Reddy also found fault with MLA Roja releasing a video making ‘humiliating’ remarks against Mr. Naidu. “If she was personally targeted by the TDP government, it was condemnable but open support to such remarks is not in good taste,” he said.

Some leaders might be getting some vicarious pleasure but they should reveal if they had the courage to take similar abuses on their families. He said Ministers like Perni Nani are decent as they criticise Mr. Naidu on policies and politics but don’t indulge in personal abuses.