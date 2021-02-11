Jagati Publications moves HC seeking CBI court order suspension

Trial of cases booked by the Enforcement of Directorate

Jagati Publications and Vijay Sai Reddy filed a criminal petition in Telangana High Court seeking suspension of the CBI Special Court order, issued on this January 11, consenting for the trial of cases booked against them by the Enforcement Directorate.

They requested the court to call for the records of the special court and quash the same. The petitioners contended that hearing the cases registered under money laundering Act by the ED prior to the cases registered by CBI would cause irreparable damage to their interests.

The petitioners told the court that initially CBI had falsely booked them under different sections of Indian Penal Code. Based on these cases, the ED authorities invoked the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and booked cases.

They stated that earlier the CBI court had permitted simultaneous hearing of the cases booked by both the CBI and the ED authorities. However, on this January 11 the CBI court permitted to take up hearing of the cases booked by the ED preceding the hearing of CBI cases.