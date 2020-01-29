Jagan’s petition in HC posted for February 6

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy did not get any immediate relief in the Telangana High Court on Tuesday in the criminal petitions he had filed, seeking exemption from appearance in CBI special court here.Justice G. Sri Devi of the HC granted seven days to the CBI for filing counter affidavit in the petitions filed by Mr. Reddy. When the petitions came up for hearing, CBI counsel Surender sought one week to file counter.

With CBI counsel seeking time, no arguments could be presented by Mr. Reddy’s counsel. Granting a week, the judge posted the matter for February 6. Mr. Reddy was facing a batch of quid pro quo cases registered by the CBI against him. The investigators had filed 11 charge-sheets. Based on the information and content furnished in these charge-sheets, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered cases against him and filed five charge-sheets.

Mr. Reddy had been attending the court in these cases since 2013, after being released from prison. He was arrested by the CBI in 2012. After he became Chief Minister of AP in 2019, his counsel had been filing petitions in the CBI special court securing exemption from his appearance.

However, the special court insisted on Mr. Reddy’s appearance and, accordingly, he appeared before principal special judge B. R. Madhusudhan Rao on January 9 for the first time in his capacity as CM. His counsel again secured permission for exemption during the subsequent adjournments.

However, the CBI special court told his counsel on January 24 that Mr. Reddy’s petitions to dispense with his presence could not be allowed every time and his presence was required during next hearing, that is, January 31. In this backdrop, Mr. Reddy approached the HC, seeking exemption from the court appearances.