Jaganmohan Reddy’s plea in ED cases rejected

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s petition seeking exemption from personal appearance in Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases was rejected by the special court for CBI and ED cases, here on Friday. Mr. Reddy, against whom ED officials filed five chargesheets, also filed a petition requesting the special court to allow appearance of the co-accused, Brahmananda Reddy and Ramgangi Reddy, on behalf of him in the ED cases.

However, special court judge B.R. Madhusudhan Rao dismissed the petition. The CBI counsel contended that appearance of the co-accused cannot be allowed as charges were related to grave financial crimes.

The judge conducted further hearing in the case in-camera, asking other than the accused and the lawyers to leave the court hall.

The in-camera proceedings were held till 2.30 p.m. YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy, IAS officers Y. Srilakshmi and Manmohan Singh appeared before the court in the case.

Senior lawyer S. Niranjan Reddy presented arguments on behalf of Mr. Reddy in a CBI case connected to Jagathi publications.

Mr. Reddy filed a discharge petition in this case. The cases relating to ED were posted to January 31 for next hearing. Meanwhile, the CBI special public prosecutor Surender presented to the court that the Central government had accorded permission to prosecute IAS officer Manmohan Singh under Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the investments made by Vanpic company in firms floated by Mr. Reddy.

Mr. Singh’s counsel argued that the State government had already refused to permit the prosecution and hence the decision taken by the Centre cannot be sustained. The CBI counsel contended that it is the Centre which has power to take a call on prosecution of IAS officers.

The State government had no say in the matter, he argued. Eventually, the judge allowed the charge-sheet filed by the CBI against the IAS officer.