Jagan to appear before CBI court today

For the first time since he became Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2019, Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy will appear before the CBI Special Court, where he is facing a batch of quid pro quo cases, here on Friday.

Along with Mr Reddy, his trusted aide, Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaysai Reddy would also appear before the court. Security has been beefed up ahead of the AP CM’s appearance before the CBI special court judge on the 12th floor of Gagan Vihar building on the bustling Nampally-MJ Market road.

During his padayatra in AP before the Assembly polls in May, 2019, Mr. Reddy filed a petition in the High Court seeking blanket exemption from appearances before the CBI court. However, the HC dismissed his petition stating that such relief cannot be granted.

But the HC observed that Mr. Reddy was at liberty to approach the trial court to seek exemption from time to time by filing dispense with presence petition. Since then, Mr. Reddy (then the main opposition leader in AP Assembly) applied for exemption from appearance and secured favourable orders. He appeared before the CBI court last time in March, 2019.

After becoming the CM of AP, Mr Reddy secured exemption by filing petitions in the CBI court. Eventually, Mr. Reddy’s lawyers again filed a petition in the trial court seeking blanket exemption from appearances. The CBI authorities opposed the petition stating that Mr. Reddy should have approached the Supreme Court and not the trial court since the HC had earlier dismissed his petition on the same issue.

On January 3 this year, the CBI special court judge passed an order that both Mr. Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy should appear before the court during the next hearing which falls on Friday. Meanwhile, teams from Central zone of Hyderabad police conducted anti-sabotage checks on the premises of Gagan Vihar building accommodating the CBI court.

Extensive searches were conducted at all vulnerable spots. Additional forces were deployed at the entry, exit and other strategic points of the building. Dog squads were brought to the area and taken around the building premises looking out for suspicious objects.