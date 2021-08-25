Jagan bail cancellation verdict on September 15

HYDERABAD

25 August 2021 21:51 IST

CBI Principal Special Judge B.R. Madhusudhan Rao on Wednesday postponed to September 15 the verdict in the petition seeking cancellation of bail for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in quid pro quo cases.

On Wednesday, the counsel for Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP leader Vijaya Sai Reddy, against whom also a similar petition was filed, presented arguments before the court. On completion of the arguments, the judge asked counsels for both the parties if they had any objection over pronouncing the verdict on September 15 on the matter.

With counsels of both the parties stating that they had no objection, the judge reserved orders in Vijaya Sai Reddy matter also for September 15.

