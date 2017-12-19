Jada Kopulu awaits early visitors to PSTU

Early visitors to Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University (PSTU) on Tuesday would have a visual treat awaiting them in the auditorium as well as outside it. The university students are all set to perform Jada Kopulu, a traditional Telugu folk dance, at 9.30 a.m.

Rehearsals of the dance on the open premises of the university attracted considerable crowd on Monday. Attendees to the World Telugu Conference and staff and students of the university swarmed the premises, and also gathered on the balconies of the university building to watch the rehearsals.

The dance form involves a group of dancers plaiting and unplaiting ropes let loose from an anchor tied aloft. The dancers circle to a rhythm set by the background music, holding the ropes, first to braid and then to unbraid them.

“There are six kinds of braids, and dancers in even numbers up to 100 may participate,” said Bhajana Pullaiah, the teacher-cum-choreographer for the performance. Sixteen performers are set to exhibit their talent on Tuesday.

Mr. Pullaiah, who has been appointed by the university on ad-hoc basis to teach the art form, was spotted during the ‘80s by the then Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, who had felicitated him during Ugadi festival. Since 2001, he has been working with the PSTU. He has taught hundreds of enthusiasts across the State, and has formed many teams in colleges and temples. He was also invited by many organisations to perform abroad.

The dance form is equally popular in Telangana as well as Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Pullaiah said.