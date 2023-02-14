JAC activists stage protest with deceased Gulf migrant worker’s body in front of MLA’s residence

February 14, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Mild commotion prevailed at the residence of Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu in the temple town on Tuesday, when a group of activists of the JAC of Gulf Migrant Workers’ Associations staged a protest by keeping the coffin of a deceased Gulf migrant worker in front of the MLA’s house.

The MLA was not present at his house when the incident occurred. The flash symbolic protest was staged while the coffin containing the mortal remains of L. Venkatesham, 35, was on its way to his native village of Gambhirpur in Jagtial district from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, Hyderabad, in an ambulance, sources said.

The local police immediately reached the spot and whisked away the JAC activists, including its chairman G. Ravi amid sloganeering by the latter. The coffin was then sent to his native place in the same ambulance, sources added.

Venkatesham, who had migrated to Dubai to eke out a living three years ago, died of illness in the UAE on February 1. He left his wife and six-year-old son.

Vemulawada police registered a case against six activists under Sections 341 and 290 of the IPC.

In a statement, Mr. Ravi alleged that the BRS government failed to fulfil its pre-election promises to Gulf migrants and their families till date. The promise of allocating ₹500 crore budget for the welfare of Gulf workers and ₹5 lakh ex gratia to the bereaved families of the deceased still remained unkept, he charged, alleging that Opposition parties too, failed in fighting for the cause of the Gulf migrants.

“We have paid homage to the deceased Gulf migrant worker in front of the Vemulawada MLA’s residence in a peaceful manner,” he said.