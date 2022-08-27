J. P. Nadda likens TRS regime to Nizam rule

Likening the ruling TRS dispensation in Telangana to the “tyrannical” Nizam rule, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda said BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra was aimed at freeing Telangana from the clutches of the “despotic” TRS rule.

He was speaking at a public meeting held at the Arts and Science college grounds in Hanamkonda to mark the culmination of the third leg of the Praja Sangrama Yatra (padayatra) of Mr Sanjay on Saturday evening.

Trying to strike an emotional chord with the huge gathering, he said, “I have offered prayers at the historic Bhadrakali temple, the family deity of the Kakatiya rulers, in Warangal, once the capital of the Kakatiya kingdom. I prayed for the blessings of the goddess, for the wellbeing of people of Telangana.” Warangal was a sacred place with a rich history.

Criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr Nadda alleged that the TRS regime had unleashed repressive measures against the BJP cadre to obstruct the Praja Sangrama Yatra. Like the last Nizam nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, the “naya Nizam” today issued firmans (prohibitory orders) in a dictatorial manner to stop the Praja Sangrama Yatra, he charged, saying the padayatra and public meeting were organised by the BJP State unit by obtaining permission from the High Court.

He said: “People of Telangana will make the tyrannical rulers at the helm in the State bite the dust and bring the BJP government to power in Telangana to usher in all round development of the State.”

Mr Nadda said the BJP led Central government allocated ₹3,500 crore to Telangana under the Jala Jeevan Mission but the TRS government had spent only ₹200 crore.

The TRS regime had failed to release its share of funds for various development works and diverted the Central funds for other purposes, he flayed.

The Centre allocated ₹360 crore for flood-affected areas in various districts of Telangana and released ₹180 crore of these funds for this purpose. But the TRS government had remained apathetic to the plight of flood-affected people of the State, he further alleged.

Asserting that Telangana was formed following a relentless mass struggle, he said the BJP played a pivotal role in the formation of Telangana.

Mr Nadda said: “The Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project had become an ATM for the persons at the helm in the TRS dispensation and synonym with largescale corruption.” It had incurred a whopping expenditure of ₹1.40 lakh crore as against the initial estimated cost of ₹40,000 crore, he said.

He alleged that the ruling TRS had ignored its promise of officially celebrating September 17 as the “Telangana liberation day under pressure from the AIMIM.

He said the BJP after coming to power in Telangana would celebrate it officially and usher in comprehensive development of the State by implementing the Centre’s landmark schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay spoke.