Ivanti to ramp up hiring across India

HYDERABAD

21 October 2021 23:08 IST

The US cyber security firm wants to establish the region as its innovation centre

US firm Ivanti plans to increase the headcount from over 500 it has across multiple locations in India to 2,000 in the next two years.

A sizeable part of the hiring will be for its Hyderabad office, the cyber security products and solutions provider said on Thursday, announcing the One Ivanti India plan to establish the region as its innovation centre.

The research and development coming from India will be instrumental in continued growth and serve global customers of the company with security, ITSM and UEM solutions, Ivanti said in a release after an event in which IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao participated. Ivanti’s automation platform discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets. The One Ivanti India plan comes in the backdrop of acquisition last year of three companies (Mobile Iron, Pulse Secure and Risk Sense), with a strong Indian presence, the firm said.

President, Service Management Solutions Group and Chief Product Officer Nayaki Nayyar, in a media interaction earlier, said there were over 200 employees in the Hyderabad office. The plan is to “at least double or triple this strength over the next 12-18 months,” she said.

Noting that cyber security and data privacy were serious issues, the Minister said Telangana, which unveiled a cyber security policy in 2016, is on course to become the first State to draft its own legislation on cybercrime. “We are drafting it with NALSAR,” he said, urging the company to provide inputs on the draft. “We will do everything from our side to ensure your operations grow here and you hit that magic 1,000 [headcount] figure as soon as possible. [Also,] the government wants to be a part of the hackathon with 1,000 youngsters you are hosting,” Mr. Rao said.

Senior vice-president, security products, Srinivas Mukkamala said the Hyderabad operation is slated to be the largest for the company in India.