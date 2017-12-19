Ivanka pens letter thanking KCR

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, has written a letter to the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao thanking him for the warm hospitality accorded to her during her visit to Hyderabad to participate in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

In a handwritten letter to the Chief Minister, Ms. Ivanka said it was an incredible and inspiring experience for her. She said, “I also want to thank you for the exquisite gift that you presented at the Falaknuma Palace. I am deeply touched by your thoughtful gesture and the warmth of the people of Telangana.”

“I look forward to returning to India in near future,” she added in her letter.